Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Game time, TV channel, and live updates

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit).

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Line: Vikings by 10.

• Box score

Game notes: From one rival to another, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings duke it out Sunday in a battle between two teams looking to avoid further punishment in the NFC North basement. The Vikings have won seven straight over the Lions with the last win going in Detroit's favor back in Week 4 of the 2017 season.

