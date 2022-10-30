Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins game predictions: Believe it or not, we're split on winner

Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m., CBS):

Dave Birkett

The Lions need a win in the worst way after four straight losses, but they’ve shown little to believe one is coming this week. They rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in most defensive categories, and Miami’s offense, while not the most potent, is a matchup nightmare given its speed. The Lions can’t allow any big plays on defense that Goff feels the need to chase, and offensively they can’t afford any of the mistakes that have doomed them the past few weeks. With Swift and St. Brown back, the Lions should break their touchdown drought. But Goff's ball security is a legitimate concern and the Lions secondary remains in bad shape. The pick: Dolphins 28, Lions 24.

Carlos Monarrez

Let me remind you: With 2:47 left last Sunday, the Lions trailed at Dallas, 10-6. Down four points. On the road. To the Cowboys, who are 5-2 and better than 4-3 Miami. The Lions are also better than their 1-5 record. They played well at Dallas and five turnovers won’t happen again, especially at home. If the Lions get healthier on offense and can contain Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, they stand a good chance of getting that monkey, which has turned into an 800-pound gorilla, off Dan Campbell’s back. The pick: Lions 27, Dolphins 24.

Jeff Seidel

Call me crazy but I’ve seen enough Lions games this year to know one of these three things will happen: 1. Campbell will make a decision that loses this game; 2. Goff will commit just enough turnovers to lose this game; 3. Hill and Waddle will make the Lions’ secondary look silly. Shoot, then again, if history is any indication, maybe all three will happen. The pick: Dolphins 28, Lions 24.

Shawn Windsor

This isn't the smart pick. This certainly isn't a bettor's pick. Yet the Lions have looked solid defensively their last two games — especially the last one — and if they can get a little healthier offensively, they'll split the difference between the league-leading offense they showed the first month and the abomination they showed the last two games. Besides, they are due for a fortunate bounce or two. Might as well be now. The pick: Lions 23, Dolphins 20.

