Detroit Lions vs. Jaguars predictions: If Matt Patricia wants to keep his job, he must win

Free Press sports writers predict Sunday's Week 6 NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field (1 p.m., Fox).

Carlos Monarrez

If this isn’t a must-win game for the Lions, it’s pretty close. The Jaguars are easily one of the NFL’s worst teams, so the Lions have no excuse losing to them. And before you go thinking the 1-4 Jags aren’t much worse than the 1-3 Lions, keep this in mind. Jacksonville’s past three losses have come to teams that are a combined 4-10-1. The Lions’ three losses have come to teams that are a combined 11-3. Pick: Lions 30, Jaguars 24

Dave Birkett

Since opening some eyes with a season-opening upset of the Indianapolis Colts and a late-game loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars have settled in as the team most thought they were entering the year. They’re one of the three least talented teams in the NFL, and the Lions, if Matt Patricia wants to keep his job, have no business losing to them. Coming off a bye week, this is a chance for the Lions to both get their high-powered passing attack on track and to find their footing defensively. Frank Ragnow’s injury at center, and the resulting line shuffle it could create, are a concern for the Lions. But if they lose this game, it’s time to cash in the chips on the season. Pick: Lions 28, Jaguars 17

Shawn Windsor

It's hard to pick the Lions two games in a row, especially after I was so wrong about the Lions-Saints game two weeks ago. (Hint: My editor picked that for me as I was recovering from a bout of questionable salsa.) And yet ... the Lions will beat the Jaguars, right? Right. Pick: Lions 26, Jaguars 19

