Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game: 8 players to watch

There’s a part of Josh Reynolds that misses playing in preseason games. The first catch, the first hit, the first time running a route across the middle with a real chance your head gets crushed — there’s something about it all that helps Reynolds feel ready for the NFL regular season.

“I would like to get out there, get hit a little bit,” Reynolds told the Free Press on Thursday. “Cause it’s always kind of that shock when you first (get hit) like, ‘Oh.’ Or first catch coming down the middle, it’s always just an adjustment period just to kind of be able to go out there and feel the real speed of a game.”

Reynolds did not play in the Detroit Lions’ preseason opener last week against the New York Giants and he’s one of a couple dozen regulars who are not expected to play Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., Fox/NFL Network).

Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds catches a pass during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Allen Park, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he intends to sit most starters for the second straight week after the group got a heavy workload at joint practices with the Jags on Wednesday and Thursday, and with the need to see more of some of the young backups fighting for roster spots.

It’s unclear if the Lions will play any regulars in Friday’s preseason finale at Carolina, but Reynolds and some of the Lions’ other veterans wouldn’t mind seeing a series or more.

“It is a double-edged sword,” Reynolds said. “I’m happy I’m not playing, finally not having to prove myself in preseason. So it’s nice, but I done got so accustomed to being able to play those games before the regular season that I can get all those kinks out and everything I need to work on.”

Second-year safety Kerby Joseph expressed a similar sentiment.

Joseph last season tied for the most defensive snaps of any Lions player in the preseason (with Juju Hughes) and that helped prepare him to step in as a starter when Tracy Walker tore his Achilles in Week 3.

Now, Joseph is among the protected group, confined to street clothes while his teammates take the field.

“I like to play,” Joseph said. “I don’t really like to sit down, I like to hit.”

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph warms up during the joint practice with New York Giants at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

As badly as he wants to be on the field, Joseph said he won’t lobby coaches for playing time this week or next, trusting instead the process they have in place to pick the best roster to get through the season.

“It’s kind of like, ‘Dang, boy,’ ” Joseph said. “I be seeing them boys make plays, I just want to go out there and make plays with them, but it’s like, that’s their time. My time’s going to come, so I just got to stay patient and stay ready cause if you stay ready, you ain’t got to get ready.”

For the 60 or 70 players that do play, the Jaguars game will be one of their final chances to prove themselves worthy of a roster spot.

The Lions have key decisions to make at running back, wide receiver, swing tackle, along the defensive line and in the secondary.

Here are eight players I’ll be keeping close tabs on, as their performance will help shape the Lions’ initial 53-man roster.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) goes through drills during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Allen Park, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Bridgewater didn’t get many reps in joint practices against the Jaguars, but Campbell indicated he would see time Saturday. Nate Sudfeld worked ahead of Bridgewater in the rotation this week, but Bridgewater is the favorite to open the season as Jared Goff’s backup. His play could factor into whether the Lions keep two or three QBs.

RB Jermar Jefferson

Lions running back Jermar Jefferson makes a catch during the Lions' joint practice with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Allen Park.

The No. 3 running back job is wide open following Justin Jackson’s retirement, and with the Lions down a few backs — David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs might not play, and rookie Mohamed Ibrahim is out with injury — Jefferson should get a long look. The 2021 seventh-round pick has played sparingly in his NFL career and missed last week’s game against the Giants with a calf injury. He’s competing with Craig Reynolds, Benny Snell and Devine Ozigbo for a roster spot.

WR Chase Cota

Cota had team-highs of four catches and 60 yards against the Giants last week to plant his name firmly in the mix for a roster spot. Campbell called the battle for the final one or two receiver jobs “wide open,” and Cota could be hard to ignore if he has another big game, especially now that Denzel Mims is no longer with the team.

NT Chris Smith

Campbell casually mentioned Smith during a radio appearance this week as an under-the-radar player who has had a nice camp, so the undrafted rookie from Notre Dame bears watching. The Lions have plenty of options on the interior of their defensive line, with Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin and Benito Jones competing for time next to Alim McNeill. Smith’s play has him in the conversation for a spot.

OLB James Houston

Everyone has Houston penciled in for a roster spot after his strong finish last season, but he has had a quiet camp playing behind Charles Harris and his competition for the backup strong-side linebacker job, Julian Okwara, had three sacks last week. Houston did some nice things against the Giants, too, but this might be a good time to remind everyone of his talent as a pass rusher.

CB Chase Lucas

Lions cornerback Chase Lucas warms up before a preseason game against the Giants at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Like Jefferson, Lucas is a former seventh-round pick (in 2022) sitting on the roster bubble. He has played primarily as a slot cornerback, is good on special teams and should see plenty of time Saturday with the Lions ready to scale back Brian Branch’s workload.

Ks Riley Patterson and Parker Romo

Both Lions kickers make this list for the second straight week because there has been little separation between the two. The Lions did not attempt a kick longer than 39 yards vs. the Giants. A couple tries in the 50-yard range Saturday might help the staff figure out who to favor.

