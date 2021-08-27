Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts: TV, time, radio for preseason game

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ford Field.

TV: Fox 2 in Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

BOX SCORE

Game notes: The Lions will try to start better this time around after falling behind early vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to a 26-20 loss. David Blough threw three touchdowns in the second half, but the tale of the game was the struggles of the Lions' starters. In the first half, the Steelers outgained the Lions 285 yards to 65. If the Lions do play better on offense it will likely be without Jared Goff, who isn't expected to play much Friday. The Lions come into the game 0-2 on the preseason while the Colts are 2-0.

BIRKETT'S OBSERVATIONS: Training camp ends how it began — with a fight

LIONS DC: Focus on big plays Jeff Okudah makes, not ones he gives up

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the tweets? Refresh the page or try this link.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive content. ]

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts: TV, time, radio for game