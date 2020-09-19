Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game predictions: A scare at Lambeau

Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season:

Carlos Monarrez

Packers 30, Lions 24: This won’t be the blowout everyone’s expecting. Aaron Rodgers looked as good as ever while throwing four touchdown passes last week. And the Lions are shorthanded on offense and defense. But with a week to prepare against a familiar opponent, they’ll put a scare into the Packers.

Dave Birkett

Packers 31, Lions 24: This should be a battle for first place in the NFC North, but last week’s late-game meltdown against the Bears means the Lions risk falling into a huge hole in the division if they can’t spring the upset. Last year, the Packers beat the Lions twice despite not leading for a single second of regulation; they made game-winning field goals as time expired in both meetings. So these teams are a bit more evenly matched than they appear. Rodgers, though, looked like a legit MVP candidate last week, and the Lions’ injury woes may be too much to overcome. The Lions will need to rely on Peterson and their ground game again this week to keep Green Bay’s offense off the field. I suspect they’ll have some success doing that early, before the all-too-familiar happens again.

Shawn Windsor

Packers 27, Lions 23: Matthew Stafford will keep it close. Having no fans at Lambeau field should help. But Aaron Rodgers showed he’s still elite in Green Bay’s opener. Another tough loss awaits.

