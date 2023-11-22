Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Dave Birkett's scouting report, prediction

The coaches: Lions-Dan Campbell (25-30-1 overall, 19-23-1 with Lions); Packers-Matt LaFleur (51-25 overall, 51-25 with Packers).

Last game: Lions beat the Chicago Bears, 31-26; Packers beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.

Last meeting: Sept. 28, 2023: Lions won, 34-20.

Key matchups

Lions DB Brian Branch vs. Packers WR Jayden Reed – Branch played well out of the gate in his rookie season before an ankle injury in the first Lions-Packers game sidelined him for two games. He wasn’t himself when he returned in mid-October but was back making plays with three tackles for loss last week against the Bears.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

NEED TO FIX THE DEFENSE: Detroit Lions don't need an elite defense, just an average one. Can they get there?

Branch’s role has evolved this season. He’s seen more snaps as a base safety in recent weeks, but he’ll spend the majority of his time Thursday in the slot cornerback role where he’ll be matched up with fellow rookie Reed, the Packers’ top offensive playmaker.

Reed had career-highs of seven touches, including three handoffs, and 92 yards from scrimmage last week. The Packers are looking for creative ways to get him the ball, and that could be especially true this week with Aaron Jones out with a knee injury. It’ll be up to Branch to limit his touches.

Lions OG Graham Glasgow vs. Packers DL Kenny Clark – Glasgow has been a fixture on the Lions’ offensive line this season, starting games at three different positions and playing well while doing so. The one hiccup he had came against the Packers in Week 4, when he allowed sacks to Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks.

Green Bay has a veteran pass rush led by Clark, Wyatt and Rashan Gary. They create pressure with stunts – Wyatt beat Glasgow for his sack on a game the Lions were late picking – and play their pass rushers in a variety of positions on the defensive line.

Glasgow hasn’t allowed a sack since September and is a big part of the Lions’ fifth-ranked rushing attack. Both he and Clark are playing at a high level.

Scouting report

Lions run offense vs. Packers run defense

David Montgomery had his way with the Packers in September, rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high-tying 32 carries. The Lions rode Montgomery hard that day based on game script, but they’ve become more balanced at the running back position since rookie Jahmyr Gibbs showcased his ability as an every-down back.

Montgomery and Gibbs have combined for 13 rushing touchdowns and Gibbs is third on the team with 37 catches. Both topped 90 scrimmage yards last week and both average around 5 yards per carry behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, though the Lions could be without starting left guard Jonah Jackson (wrist) for the second straight week.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

The Packers have allowed 200-plus yards rushing three times this season and rank 28th in the league against the run (134.7 ypg). Quay Walker had 19 tackles in the September meeting and is an emerging star at linebacker, but the Packers can be soft against the run because of how much two-high safety they play. Edge: Lions

Lions pass offense vs. Packers pass defense

Abandoning the two-high look is dangerous against the Lions because of how effective their play-action passing game is. Jared Goff is coming off a three-interception game and one of his worst days as a Lion, but he was sharp running the two-minute offense and has a multitude of pass-game weapons at his disposal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, of course, is the best of that group. St. Brown is seventh in the NFL with 73 catches and fifth with 898 yards. He’s as sure-handed a receiver as there is in the game and Goff’s go-to-target in got-to-have-it situations. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has had a quiet few games, but has two eight-catch performances this year. And Jameson Williams has played more in key situations in recent weeks and adds a deep threat to the offense.

MORE: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff proud of 'never flinching' in two-minute offense

The Packers played without three starting defensive backs in last week’s loss to the Chargers and could be getting at least two of those players back Thursday. Top cornerback Jaire Alexander appears ready to return from a shoulder injury, safety Rudy Ford has been battling a biceps injury and safety Darnell Savage returned to practice from injured reserve this week, though the Packers only conducted walk-throughs. Gary (5.5 sacks) leads a balanced pass rush, but the Packers have struggled to create turnovers and only one team has fewer interceptions. Edge: Lions

Packers run offense vs. Lions run defense

The Packers’ struggling run game has shown signs of life the past few weeks, but Green Bay likely will be without Jones, its top running back, because of a knee injury. Jones’ absence doesn’t change the Packers’ desire to run the ball, but it puts more on A.J. Dillon’s plate as the lead back.

Dillon is a bruising 247 pounds, but he’s averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and doesn’t break many tackles (four on 117 carries this season, according to Pro Football Reference). The Packers have incorporated more zone-read to take advantage of quarterback Jordan Love’s athleticism, and they use the run to set up their bootleg passing game.

The Lions held the Packers to a season-low 27 yards rushing in the first meeting in a game that quickly got off script. They’ve allowed just two teams to rush for more than 100 yards this season, and both – the Bears and Baltimore Ravens – feature mobile quarterbacks. Linebacker Alex Anzalone is playing some of the best football of his career with 87 tackles. Edge: Lions

Packers pass offense vs. Lions pass defense

Love hasn’t been great in his first season as a starter. He’s completing less than 60% of his passes and has thrown 10 interceptions, tied for third-most in the league, but he has played turnover-free football two of the past three weeks and his big arm gives the appearance of a dangerous downfield passing attack.

Teams have had success blitzing Love, and the Lions have plenty of that in their bag as they don’t generate a ton of four-man pressure. They have eight sacks in their past four games, but six came in the second half of a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Jerry Jacobs had two interceptions on Love in the first meeting.

The Packers are young at the skill positions and will be without several key players Thursday. Along with Jones, tight end Luke Musgrave is out with a lacerated kidney and deep-threat receiver Dontayvion Wicks has a brain injury. Romeo Doubs leads Green Bay with seven touchdowns and 38 catches, while Christian Watson (16 catches) has been mostly a non-factor. Edge: Lions

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glen shouts instructions as coach Dan Campbell, background, looks on during action against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Special teams

Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters this week he challenged his units to be more physical this week against a Lions team that’s “gotten the best of us kicking game-wise the last three times we’ve played."

“I think the challenge for us, to be perfectly blunt is they’ve kind of gotten after us in the last three games that we’ve played Detroit,” Bisaccia said. “They’ve been more physical than us, they’ve made more plays than us and I think they’re really well coached.”

The Lions won the field position battle in the first meeting by forcing the Packers to return kicks. Riley Patterson has been reliable on short field goals and Jack Fox is netting 42.4 yards per punt. The Packers have allowed one punt return touchdown his year and kicker Anders Carlson missed a long field goal and extra point last week. Carlson has been solid overall, making 14 of 17 field goals, and Keisean Nixon is a dangerous return man. Edge: Lions

Prediction

The Lions survived scares the past two weeks against the Bears and Chargers, once when their defense no-showed and once when they couldn’t get out of their own way offensively. This feels like the week for them to get back to playing complete games. The Packers have scored more than 20 points in a game once since Week 2 and are riddled with injuries on both sides of the ball.

The Lions haven’t been great on Thanksgiving in recent years. They’ve lost six straight turkey day games, the second-longest streak in the tradition’s history. But they’ve had the Packers’ number under Campbell and they’re a flat-out better team all around. The Lions need a win if they’re going to catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and they should get one in comfortable fashion Thursday. Pick: Lions 31, Packers 17.

