Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: TV, radio, more info for Monday Night Football

Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Lions (0-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

When: 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

TV: ESPN/ESPN2 (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters on ESPN. Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2)

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

GOFF LESSONS: Here's what Jared Goff learned Week 1 that can help Detroit Lions vs. Packers

BIRKETT'S BREAKDOWN: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Dave Birkett's scouting report, prediction

Game notes: The two NFC North rivals meet for the 182nd time in their illustrious histories. These two teams are no strangers to meeting on Monday Night Football either. Monday night's matchup marks the third time in four MNF appearances for the Lions where they meet the Packers, the two teams have split the last two meetings on MNF. Last season the Packers swept the Lions in two meetings, the Lions last win over the Packers was a 31-0 win on Dec. 30 in 2018.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions vs. Packers: TV, radio, more info on NFL's Week 2 finale

