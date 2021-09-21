Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Everything we know

The all-white uniforms worn by the Detroit Lions in Week 2 were a sharp statement. And the team itself made something of an impressive statement in the first half of Monday night’s loss in Green Bay to the Packers.

Unfortunately for Dan Campbell and the Lions, the NFL makes teams play both halves of games. Green Bay dominated the second half, shutting out the Lions after intermission and asserting their superior talent on both sides of the ball against the precociously young and rebuilding Lions.

Final score

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers turned a 17-14 halftime deficit into a 35-17 home victory over the Lions.

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Lions offensive line played fantastic most of the night. They gave Jared Goff ample time to survey the field, and the veteran QB responded with a great first two-thirds of the game. And then the wheels came off in a one-car crash that knocked out all the power and enthusiasm all across Detroit. Goff effectively reversed his Week 1 tale of two halves. As good as he was in the second half vs. the 49ers and the first half vs. the Packers, Goff was the QB version of a rotten pumpkin when the game was on the line in the third and early fourth quarter in Green Bay. Turnovers and misreads ruined any chances the Lions had to try and keep up on the scoreboard with the Packers. The defense simply ran out of gas. They were game early, and some players (Nick Williams, Alim McNeill, AJ Parker) played pretty well throughout. Once Ifeatu Melifonwu left with a hamstring injury, the Lions secondary was easy pickings for Rodgers and he did not miss the opportunities.

It was over when...

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

There was a sequence of possessions in the third quarter where the game turned firmly into Green Bay's favor. The Lions went for it on 4th-and-1 from the Packers 25-yard line. The aggression was the right decision, but the play call from the side and the choice of target by Goff were poor. He missed a well-covered Qiuntez Cephus and the Packers took over. Both D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown were wide open for the conversion on the play but Goff never looked. Green Bay took over and executed a surgical touchdown drive to answer. The 11-play, 65-yard drive pushed the lead to 28-17. Goff subsequently fumbled the very next snap and the Packers recovered. The Lions chances never did.

Top 3 stars of the game

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Third star: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson - eight receptions, 66 yards, one glorious TD catch Second star: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers - 22-for-27, 255 yards, four TDs, no turnovers First star: Packers RB Aaron Jones - 17 carries for 67 yards and one TD, six receptions for 48 yards and three TDs

Final stats

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Stats courtesy of the NFL

What's next for the Lions?

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Lions return home to face the Baltimore Ravens, who are 1-1 after stunning the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The game is in Ford Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

1

1