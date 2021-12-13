Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos: Everything we know from Week 14

The Detroit Lions traveled to Denver in Week 14 without several key pieces of the team. Injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak forced many players much higher on the depth chart than they typically are, including seven players called up from the practice squad.

For a team that already is at a talent disadvantage most weeks, being without nearly half the starting lineup after injuries to CB Jerry Jacobs and LB Alex Anzalone made winning a nearly impossible task. The Lions put up a spirited fight in the first half before the Broncos superior talent and better execution and attention to detail ran away with the victory.

Final score: Denver Broncos 38, Detroit Lions 10

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Lions came out with a strong game plan and a hearty effort in the first half. After Denver punched first with a solid first quarter, the Lions roared back and dominated the second to make the game interesting.

Early on, the run game was working with practice squad call-up Craig Reynolds. Quarterback Jared Goff was comfortable behind the cobbled-together offensive line and make sharp, mostly correct decisions with the ball. The defense aggressively bothered Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater and nicely prevented the big play.

All that went away after halftime. The Broncos realized their vastly superior roster needed to take it up a notch or two, and Denver did just that. A Godwin Igwebuike fumble and a terrible 4th-down failure on the first two drives took all the wind out of the Lions’ holy sails. The try-hard Lions fell apart, getting away from the effective run game and making some questionable play-calls on both offense and defense. Few of the gambles worked, and the undermanned Lions were no threat of making a comeback.

It was over when...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver took advantage of two terrible Lions miscues on the first drives of the third quarter and ended the game early.

Running back Godwin Igwebuike fumbled on Detroit’s opening possession of the second half, the second snap of the third quarter. Denver LB Kenny Young pounced on the ball. Four plays later (including a Broncos holding penalty), QB Teddy Bridgewater found RB Javonte Williams on a pass up the left side for a score.

Story continues

The Lion tried to answer on the ensuing drive by choosing to go for it on 4th-and-2 from their own 32. Goff’s pass was easily swatted away to give the Broncos the ball deep in Detroit territory. Williams scored again three plays later and a competitive 17-10 game turned into a 31-10 blowout in the blink of a football eye.

Top 3 Lions stars of the game

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions: WR Kalif Raymond, LB Josh Woods, K Riley Patterson

Third star: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – eight catches on 12 targets, 73 receiving yards

Second star: DT Alim McNeill – four total tackles, one sack, consistent gap discipline vs. the run

First star: RB Craig Reynolds – 11 carries for 83 yards, two receptions for six yards in his first NFL action

Other key stats

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

What's next for the Lions?

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The 1-11-1 Lions return home for a date with the Arizona Cardinals. Those Cardinals currently hold the NFL’s best record at 10-2 entering their Monday Night Football date against the Los Angeles Rams.

1

1