Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions: Will North champs grab edge in NFC race?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN & ESPN2):

Dave Birkett

The Lions are coming off an emotional win over the Vikings that clinched their first division title in 30 years, so it’d be natural if they came out a little flat Saturday — even under the lights of primetime — in a game that matters for playoff seeding. If that happens, the Lions could be in for a long night trying to dig out of a hole against a relentless Cowboys pass rush and a team that hasn’t lost at home since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

I don’t think the Lions are complacent, but I also don’t think they match up well with Prescott and Dallas’ dangerous passing game. The Lions need to control the game with their rushing attack to win this one, while the Cowboys have scored at least 30 points in every home game this year. The pick: Cowboys 34, Lions 27.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrate the Lions' 30-24 win on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis, to clinch the NFC North Division.

SEED MONEY: Lions have 5% chance at No. 1 seed in NFC: Here's what needs to happen

Carlos Monarrez

The Cowboys should win this game. They have a much, much better defense and they’re on a 15-game winning streak at home, where they’ve scored nearly 40 points a game this season. But the Lions are playing with lots of confidence and Dan Campbell knows how to get his team ready for prime-time games that mean a lot to him, like this one does playing in front of Jimmy Johnson, one of his coaching heroes. The pick: Lions 27, Cowboys 24 (OT).

Jeff Seidel

There will be no letdown after the emotional game in Minnesota. Dan Campbell won’t let them. And there will be no shrinking in this moment — Jimmy Johnson’s big day. The Lions' offensive line will come up huge, protecting Jared Goff. The Lions' defense will come up with another big turnover. And the Lions will take a massive step toward the No. 2 seed. The pick: Lions 28, Cowboys 24.

Shawn Windsor

The Cowboys have lost two in a row. The Lions just clinched the division for the first time in three decades. The psychology is not in their favor. But that’s not why they will lose. The Cowboys are just too good at home. But the Lions will show something in a close loss. The pick: Cowboys 32, Lions 27.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions: An edge in NFC race?