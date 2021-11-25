Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game recap: Everything we know

The opponent and the length of the kick might have changed, but the familiar script of the Detroit Lions losing on the last play of the game on an opposing field goal played out once again on Thanksgiving. For the third time this season, the Lions lost a game on the last play when the opponent kicked a field goal to seize the lead and the win.

This time it was the Chicago Bears, who prevailed 16-14 on Thursday when Cairo Santos drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired. The Lions had led 14-13 for the entire fourth quarter but could not get a defensive stop when they needed it the most.

Final score: Chicago Bears 16, Detroit Lions 14

Keys to the game

The Lions found success by throwing the ball down the field. Jared Goff hit two touchdown strikes, a 39-yarder to WR Josh Reynolds on the opening drive and a perfect throw to TE T.J. Hockenson for 17 yards late in the third quarter to give the team the lead. One other deeper throw to Reynolds also worked well.

Everything else on offense was dreadful. The Lions were guilty of at least six penalties on the offensive line, including three in a row to ruin a promising drive. Other than one nice Jamaal Williams drive (the one eventually ruined by penalties), the run game was nonexistent.

Defensively, the front did not generate pressure effectively until later in the game. Coverage lapses between the safeties and cornerbacks led to Chicago’s first touchdown and a couple of other key conversions. The run defense and tackling were solid, and Amani Oruwariye snagged a great interception in the red zone to prevent another score. But soft coverage and three-man rushes doomed Aaron Glenn’s unit on separate critical plays.

This was not a well-coached game from either sideline. Dan Campbell badly bungled the clock near the end of the game. Several of his too-conservative playcalling decisions need to be severely criticized, especially when Goff was playing the best he has all season and the Bears coverage was struggling.

It was over when...

The Lions defense gave up an 18-play drive to Andy Dalton, failing to stop either the Bears offense or the clock when either one would have sufficed in a win. Santos secured the win for Chicago with his field goal as time expired.

Top 3 Lions stars of the game

3rd star: LB Alex Anzalone – 9 tackles, 2 PDs, solid tackling vs. the run

2nd star: QB Jared Goff – 21-for-25, 175 yards, 2 TDs, one lost fumble

1st star: WR Josh Reynolds – 3 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD

Other key stats

What's next for the Lions?

The Lions (0-10-1) stay at home after the mini-bye and host the Minnesota Vikings in Ford Field in Week 13. The Vikings are 5-5 and have won two in a row. They play at San Francisco on Sunday.

