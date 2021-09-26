Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Everything we know

What was a dreadful football game for most of the afternoon turned into an unexpected and controversial thriller in Ford Field. The Baltimore Ravens edged the Detroit Lions, 19-17, when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to lead Baltimore to the comeback win.

The field goal came after the officiating crew missed an obvious delay-of-game penalty on the play before the field goal, a Lamar Jackson throw that also meets the definition of intentional grounding.

This was a much better performance from the Lions defense, regardless of the loss. It was also a sloppy offensive effort from both teams, with the Ravens blowing several opportunities to put the game away early with a litany of dropped passes and penalties. Detroit had some drops and misfires of its own, too.

The loss drops the Lions to 0-3, while the Ravens sneak out of town at 2-1.

Here’s what we know from the game in a few nutshells.

Final score: Ravens 19, Lions 17

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions lose, 19-17

Keys to the game

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Story continues

The first half was not an entertaining game of football for either team. The Ravens finished the half up 10-0 after two quarters where the teams went a combined 1-for-13 on third downs. Lamar Jackson was very impressive throughout the day. His receivers, notably Marquise Brown with his three official drops, were not. Jared Goff was underwhelming, to be charitable, in the first half. Goff and the Lions managed just 57 passing yards on 15 passes in the first half and never really made the Ravens defense work. The second half was more entertaining, particularly for Lions fans. The offensive focus shifted to D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams both running and catching the ball, and the Lions surged back into the game. An aggressive defense quite effectively kept Jackson from winning with his legs. It was the best the team's defense has played all season. But when the Lions defense really needed a stop, Jackson delivered. The 4th-and-19 conversion kept the Ravens alive and set up the controversial final field goal.

It was over when...

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

This one came down the final second and about one foot. That's how close it was with Tucker's amazing 66-yard field goal.

Game stats

What's next for the Lions?

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit heads to Chicago for a Week 4 date with the Chicago Bears. The Bears are 1-2 after getting annihilated by the Cleveland Browns, 26-6, in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score would indicate.

1

1