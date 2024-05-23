Detroit Lions to visit New York Giants for joint practices, but Kansas City Chiefs refuse

Dan Campbell was hoping for two sets of joint practices this summer, but the schedule maker didn't comply.

Campbell confirmed Thursday before the Lions' third organized team activity practice of the spring that his team will take part in only one set of joint practices this summer, with their first preseason opponent, the New York Giants.

Campbell said in March the Lions and Giants likely would hold joint practices for the second straight summer, and that he hoped to have a second set with whoever the NFL paired the Lions with in Week 2 of the preseason.

Dan Campbell during an August training camp practice in 2023 in Allen Park.

But the Lions' second preseason opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, have never taken part in joint practices under head coach Andy Reid, and Campbell said Thursday that won't change this year.

"It just, it didn’t work out," Campbell said in Allen Park. "I had talked to Coach Reid a while back, that’s just not necessarily something that they do. And that’s all good, so we’ll be here and no problem."

With only one set of joint practices to get ready for the regular season — likely Aug. 5-6 in New Jersey — Campbell said he still is tinkering with how to adjust the Lions' training camp schedule.

Last year, the Lions hosted joint practices against the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars and did not play most key starters in any preseason games. In 2022, the Lions visited the Indianapolis Colts for joint practices in Week 2 of the preseason, and played some starters sparingly in their exhibition opener.

"Certainly, we’ll get our work done here however we need to do that, whether we’re playing in the preseason or we’re getting it done here together during that week with the starters and the guys we’re going to count on," Campbell said. "We’ll have a good plan, we’ll have them ready to go."

Campbell said he likes joint practices because of the way they break up training camp.

"You get used to somebody over about a 10-day period and then now you get to go and this guy runs routs a little bit different, his stems are different, the speed’s different, he’s a little more physical or he’s a little — whatever," Campbell said. "I think it sparks the system. It gives you somebody new to see and you adjust and react, and so that’s where I think it’s good. And then it breaks up a little bit of the monotony of camp of going against each other. It’s something that its just a little fresh."

Campbell on extension

Campbell, who was back at practice after missing rookie camp for personal reasons, called himself "fortunate" to be among the many key Lions who signed a contract extension this offseason.

Along with Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions signed cornerstone players Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to long-term extensions this spring.

Both Campbell and Holmes have contracts that now run through the 2026 season.

"I mean, to me, those coaches and Brad himself and that crew over there and those players, that’s because of them," Campbell said. "So I’m thankful for that and I’m thankful to be around the people that I’m around cause they make me a better coach, there’s no doubt about that. And it’s here we go, man, we’re into the next phase."

