Detroit Lions to visit Denver Broncos in NFL's new 17th game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The lure of more money was too much to pass up.

NFL owners did the expected Tuesday and approved a 17-game regular season beginning this fall.

Owners built the right to expand the regular season into their collective bargaining agreement last spring, and the move was widely expected — despite the protests of players during CBA negotiations — after a revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the second half on Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the second half on Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver.

Under the league's new scheduling formula, teams will continue to play two games against each of their division opponents, two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings, four interconference games against another division on a rotating basis and single games against every team from another division within the conference.

The 17th game will come against a rotating interconference opponent based on the prior year's standings, and the preseason will be shortened to three games.

The Detroit Lions will visit the Denver Broncos in their 17th game this fall.

OFFSEASON WORK: Lions won't have extra minicamp this spring; Dan Campbell won't use it as excuse

The Lions also play home-and-away games against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings; home games against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals; and road games against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Host cities for the 17th game will rotate by conference every year.

Along with the 17th game, owners expanded the scheduling formula to require every team to play at least one international game every eight years. Along with London and Mexico, the NFL said it will expand its international series to include games in Canada, Europe and South America.

Briefly

The Lions will host cornerback Quinton Dunbar on a free agent visit next week, NFL Network reported. Dunbar, who made six starts last season for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested on armed robbery charges last spring that were later dropped. The charges stemmed from an incident in which Dunbar and cornerback Deandre Baker allegedly stole jewelry and money at gunpoint from people at a house party as retaliation for gambling losses a night earlier. Dunbar battled a knee injury much of last season.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL expands schedule to 17 games; Detroit Lions to face Denver Broncos

Recommended Stories

  • Who should the 49ers target 3rd overall?

    The 49ers and Dolphins shook up the 2021 NFL Draft with a blockbuster trade that sent the 3rd overall pick to San Francisco. Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don project what John Lynch and company will do come April on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Livestream: Watch Opening Arguments in the Derek Chauvin Trial

    Opening statements in Derek Chauvin’s trial for the death of George Floyd are set to take place Monday morning in Hennepin County, Minn., marking a pivotal development in the case that launched national racial justice protests and a renewed uprising against police brutality in 2020.

  • NFL Approves 17-Game Season, Plans for Full Stadiums This Fall

    The National Football League said Tuesday that it would expand the coming season to 17 games for the first time, shortening the exhibition schedule to three games. In addition, all 32 NFL teams will play at least one game internationally over an eight-year period, beginning in 2022. The extra game, approved in principle during collective […]

  • Resetting the Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

    Updating the Detroit Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash in impressive Ohio State pro day performance

    Justin Fields flashed impressive speed in front of NFL scouts and decision makers at Ohio State's pro day workout on Tuesday.

  • 49ers would listen to Jimmy Garoppolo trade under right circumstance

    It's going to be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy right now ... "

  • Coronavirus latest news: UK, US and EU concerned WHO pandemic probe was delayed and lacked access to raw data

    Exclusive | World leaders call for pandemic treaty World leaders | No government can address pandemics alone – we must come together Ursula von der Leyen refused to add her name to world leaders' pandemic plea Oxford vaccine team wins £1.4m to develop jab against 'super gonorrhoea' German hospitals suspend AstraZeneca vaccine in women under 55 Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK, United States and 12 other countries are concerned the World Health Organization report into the origins of the pandemic was delayed and lacked access to complete data, according to a joint statement. The comments came after the head of the WHO warned that members of the investigation had reported "difficulties" in accessing raw data from during the trip to Wuhan, while the probe into whether a laboratory-related incident played a role in the origins of the pandemic was "not extensive enough". In remarks given to member states during a briefing on the highly-anticipated report, Dr Tedros insisted that "as far as WHO is concerned, all hypotheses remain on the table". He added that the report is "a very important beginning, but it is not the end" of investigations. "We have not yet found the source of the virus, and we must continue to follow the science and leave no stone unturned as we do. Finding the origin of a virus takes time and we owe it to the world to find the source so we can collectively take steps to reduce the risk of this happening again." But already, international leaders have expressed doubts about the report. "It is equally essential that we voice our shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the Sars-Cov-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples," a statement from the US, UK and 12 other countries said. Meanwhile, the EU has said that while a "helpful first step", they regret the delays the report has experienced. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets tattoo to commemorate Super Bowl 55 victory

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fulfilled his promise and now has Super Bowl 55 tattoo to mark his team's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Another Duke basketball player is transferring. He’ll play his final season elsewhere

    Patrick Tapé played one season as a reserve for the Blue Devils

  • Michigan vs UCLA Best Bets, Odds

    No. 1 Michigan and No. 11 UCLA meet for a chance at the Final Four. Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his spread pick in this Elite 8 matchup. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft after trades shake up first round

    A fresh look at a seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft for the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Watch live: Trial of ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd

    Watch the latest news and updates above.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021

  • March Madness betting: The most-bet team for Saturday's Sweet 16 games? No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

    Oral Roberts has been one of the best stories of this tournament.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Pro day results shake things up

    Giants three-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Why Pro Days are shaking things up this time around.