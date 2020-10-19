How Detroit Lions' upcoming schedule sets them up for NFL playoff contention in December

Major improvement is the goal.

When Sheila Ford Hamp officially replaced her mother as Detroit Lions owner in June, she repurposed the “meaningful games in December” edict laid down last winter to something less defined and perhaps harder to achieve.

Hamp, rightfully, declined to set a win-loss bar at the time given the “weird” circumstances of the year. But when she vaguely declared “major improvement is the goal” in 2020, she wasn't shrinking her measuring stick.

Anyone who has been in or around the organization in recent years knows the Ford family yearns for a playoff appearance — a home playoff game, really — and considers that a necessary next step in the evolution of the franchise.

That does not guarantee a housecleaning will happen come January if the Lions fall short of that goal, but that will remain the next rung of success.

Five games into the season, the Lions are long enough shots to win the NFC North that it’s not even worth discussing that possibility here. The Green Bay Packers (4-1), even after the butt-kicking they took from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, are the team to beat in the division, with the smoke-and-mirrors Chicago Bears (5-1) running a distant but certain second.

The Lions as playoff contenders is more digestible — remember, there are three wildcard spots in each conference this year — and in that regard, not much has changed from Sunday’s so-what win over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

Much has been made of the Lions’ soft middle-of-the season schedule, and that’s where we are now.

At 2-3, the Lions are in a lump of mediocre teams in the NFC, nowhere near as good as Seattle, Green Bay and New Orleans, and nowhere near as bad as the entire NFC East.

Over the next six weeks, they play six of their mediocre (or worse) brethren, and while how they do in that stretch of games won’t reveal “major improvement,” it might set them up to play “meaningful” December football.

The Lions play three of the next four weeks against one-win teams, and they face one team with a winning record between now and Thanksgiving.

If they go 5-1 in that stretch — not a difficult ask, considering the competition, but not a layup for these Lions, either — they’ll enter the holiday shopping season with a legitimate chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Hamp will have to decide if that constitutes the “major improvement” she seeks, or if the Lions simply will be back to where they were under coach Jim Caldwell: Proficient against the dregs of the league but incapable of consistently beating anyone else.

