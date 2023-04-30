Detroit Lions undrafted free agent tracker: QB Adrian Martinez joining Lions

The Detroit Lions took Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round of the NFL draft, but Hooker isn't the only rookie signal-caller they're adding to their roster.

Former Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez agreed to an undrafted rookie deal with the Lions on Saturday.

Martinez, who made a pre-draft visit to the Lions in March, threw for 1,261 yards and ran for 627 more and 10 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. Before transferring to Kansas State, he set a Nebraska record with 10,792 yards of total offense.

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) throws a pass in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here is the rest of the Lions' known UDFA class:

OT Connor Galvin, Baylor: The Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021, Galvin played primarily left tackle at Baylor and made 50 career starts.

LB Isaac Darkangelo, Illinois: A Novi Detroit Catholic Central product, Darkangelo transferred to Illinois from Northern Michigan and led one of college football's best defenses in tackles last season.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota: Set a Minnesota record with 1,665 yards rushing and 320 carries last season. Received a $100,000 signing bonus. — Per NFL Network

WR Chase Cota, Oregon: A UCLA transfer, set career-highs with 36 receptions for 497 yards last season in his first year at Oregon. Received $80,000 guaranteed as part of his deal. — Per NFL Network

OL Ryan Swoboda, Central Florida: A three-year starter at right tackle, Swoboda was one of the tallest players in the draft at 6 feet 9 and 319 pounds. He posted news of his signing on Instagram.

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame: Transferred to Notre Dame last season after earning All-American honors with six interceptions at Northwestern in 2020. Also returns punts. Notre Dame football announced Joseph's signing.

CB Starling Thomas V, Alabama-Birmingham: Had 23 pass breakups the past two seasons after missing all of 2020 with a knee injury. Smaller cornerback at 5 feet 10, but has wingspan of 6-3. — Per The Score

OL Brad Cecil, South Florida: Played 53 games and made 50 starts, primarily at center, in five seasons. — Per Spectrum News Buffalo

