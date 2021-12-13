Detroit Lions unable to slow down Denver Broncos' offense in 38-10 loss

DENVER — Melvin Gordon rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Detroit Lions, beaten up entering the game, were beaten up on the ground in the 38-10 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Craig Reynolds had 11 carries for 83 yards for the Lions (1-11-1), and Jared Goff went 24-for-39 for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches for 73 yards and Josh Reynolds had three catches for 52 yards.

The Lions pulled to within 14-10 in the second quarter after a 7-yard Kalif Raymond touchdown catch and a 36-yard field goal by Riley Patterson. But Brandon McManus booted a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half to take a seven-point lead.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Godwin Igwebuike fumbled at the Lions' 34-yard line and Denver recovered. The Broncos followed with a 10-yard TD catch by Javonte Williams.

On the next drive, the Lions went four-and-out, failing on a fourth-and-2 at their own 33. The Broncos then needed four plays, capped by a 14-yard TD run by Gordon to put the game away.

The Lions' roster, already depleted because of injury and illness — both COVID-19 and non-COVID-related — lost two key defenders during the first half. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs suffered a potentially serious knee injury during the game's first drive. Linebacker Alex Anzalone also missed the second half with an ankle injury.

