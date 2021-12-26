Detroit Lions unable to cash in on late gift, lose to Atlanta Falcons, 20-16

ATLANTA — In yet another close game, the Detroit Lions were unable to make the plays late to get the win.

Tim Boyle's interception with 33 seconds left ended any hopes of a comeback as the Lions lost to the Falcons, 20-16, on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Lions had Riley Patterson boot his third field goal of the game, a 26-yarder, with 2:38 to go, to cut the lead to four. Needing a stop on defense, Jalen Reeves-Maybin forced a Russell Gage fumble on third-and-7 and Dean Marlowe recovered at the Falcons' 37-yard line.

But on the ensuing possession, Tim Boyle's pass near the goal line was intercepted by Foyesade Oluokun to clinch the game for the Falcons.

Boyle, in his second start of the season, was 24-for-34 for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jamaal Williams, in his first game back since returning from the COVID-19/reserve list, rushed for 77 yards.

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown continues his breakout season with xx catches for xxx yards and a touchdown. His 20-yard scoring catch late in the second quarter gave the Lions a brief 10-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Ryan hit Hayden Hurst for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Falcons the lead with 13:04 to play.

The Lions (2-12return to the road next Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. Eastern kickoff against the Seahawks (5-9 entering today) in Seattle.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions can't cash in late, lose in Atlanta, 20-16