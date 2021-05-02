Detroit Lions' UDFA tracker: Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt highlights list

With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, the Detroit Lions are working on the "eighth" round. The Lions currently have 72 players on their roster, which means they could sign more than a dozen undrafted free agents.

Here is a look at players confirmed or reported to be in this year's class:

• Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest: Surratt topped 1,000 yards receiving as a sophomore in 2019 before opting out of the season. His older brother, Chazz, was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. His agents, SportsTrust Advisors, announced his signing.

• Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State: Adams is a big target at 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds with the ability to win jump balls down field. The reigning Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, he had 1,111 yards receiving in 2020. He announced his signing on Twitter.

• Tavante Beckett, LB, Marshall: A Virginia Tech transfer, Beckett played his final two college seasons at Marshall, where he made 212 tackles and had 4.5 sacks. An undersized 5 feet 10 and 214 pounds, he may move to safety in the NFL. His agency, Logan Brown Sports, announced his signing.

• Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky: A four-year starter at center, Jackson was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020. Played alongside Lions' fourth-round pick, Logan Stenberg, in 2019. NFL Network reported his signing.

•​​​​​​​ A.J. Parker, CB, Kansas State: Made 33 career starts for the Wildcats, where he saw time at slot and outside cornerback. Had six career interceptions, including a 37-yarder he returned for a touchdown last year. NFL Network reported his signing.

•​​​​​​​ Brock Wright, TE, Notre Dame: A former top recruit, Wright was used largely in a blocking role at Notre Dame, where he caught just seven passes for 78 yards in his four-year career. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly announced Wright's signing on Twitter.

•​​​​​​​ Dedrick Mills, RB, Nebraska: A Georgia Tech transfer, Mills played two seasons at Nebraska after a stint in junior college. Ran for 396 yards in six games last season, when he missed time with injuries. Mills' signing was first reported by the Lincoln Star Journal.

