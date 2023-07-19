Detroit Lions training camp FAQ: Everything you need to know for 2023

Detroit Lions training camp 2023 is here.

The entire team of 90 players will, eventually, be reporting to Lions headquarters at Allen Park ahead of a season beaming with excitement and expectations for Year 3 under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

The Lions are coming off their first winning season since 2017, going 9-8 in 2022 — including eight wins in their final 10 games. They hope to end a streak of missing the playoffs that dates to 2016 and, even better, the NFL's longest playoff winless drought that dates to the 1991 season. They are a clear favorite to win the NFC North, which would give the franchise its first home playoff game in 30 years.

The Lions get started a bit earlier than usual in training camp since they will play in the NFL's season-opening game at Kansas City.

Let's take a look at training camp information you need to know.

When does Lions training camp 2023 start?

Rookies report to Allen Park facility on Wednesday, July 19. Veterans must report by Saturday, July 22. The media is allowed in starting Sunday, July 23.

What days can fans attend Lions training camp 2023?

There are a handful of dates with free tickets available to claim Wednesday at 10 a.m. for each session below. Practices open to the general public:

July 30: Gates open at 7:30 a.m., practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

July 31: Gates open at 7:30 a.m., practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 3: Gates open at 7:30 a.m., practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 5: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice starts at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 9: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice starts at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 17: Gates open at 9:30 a.m., practice starts at 10:30 a.m.

Do the Lions have any joint practices in training camp?

Yes, twice actually, and both are playoff teams from last season, ahead of preseason games at Ford Field. The Lions will host the New York Giants at Allen Park for practices Aug. 8-9. The following week the Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allen Park for practices Aug. 16-17.

Who are the new Lions players to watch and who did they lose?

We kept a tracker of who the Lions lost and who they added this offseason. Here are the names that stand out:

Lost:

Added:

The Lions also added eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom are signed as of Tuesday:

When is the Lions' first preseason game for 2023?

The NFL cut the amount of exhibition games from four to three when it added a 17th game to the regular season schedule in 2021.

Lions vs. Giants at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 11 (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit/Fox 2 in Detroit/Lions TV Network).

Lions vs. Jaguars at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 (1 p.m., NFL Network).

Lions finish at the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 25 (8 p.m., CBS).

All games will be broadcast on the Lions Radio Network, the flagship station being WXYT-FM 97.1 The Ticket.

When do the Lions start the 2023 regular season?

The Lions visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to officially begin the 2023 NFL season for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff (NBC) on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Lions are one of five teams to open with two playoff teams from last season (at Kansas City, vs. Seattle) and one of three teams to play their final three games against 2022 playoff teams (at Minnesota, at Dallas, vs. Minnesota), according to NFL.com. The Lions, like all NFC teams, have eight home games and nine road games this season.

Here's a look at the Lions' entire regular season schedule along with analysis from Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett.

How many prime-time games do the Lions have this year?

The Lions are scheduled for four prime-time games, which is their most since 2015. Two are on a Thursday night (at Kansas City, at Green Bay), one is on Monday Night Football (vs. Las Vegas) and one is on Saturday (at Dallas). There could be more later in the season, with the NFL allowing even more "flexing" of games to Thursday- and Sunday-night slots.

