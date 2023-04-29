Detroit Lions trade D'Andre Swift to Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks

The D'Andre Swift era is over with the Detroit Lions after three years.

The Lions traded Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round choices this year, NFL Network reported.

Swift played in 40 games for the Lions over three seasons, running for 18 touchdowns and catching seven scores. He had 99 carries in 14 games last season, but battled injuries most of the year and lost his starting job to Jamaal Williams.

Swift's future in Detroit appeared bleak after the Lions made one the draft's biggest first-round surprises Thursday, selecting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick.

Asked what that selection meant for Swift's future, Lions general manager Brad Holmes intimated Thursday he was open to offers.

"I mean, D’Andre, he’s still on our roster, he’s still part of our team, he’s still under contract with us," Holmes said. "He’s a dynamic football player, so it hadn’t really changed the math there, yet. But it is early."

The Lions signed David Montgomery to replace Williams in free agency and plan to pair him and Gibbs in their backfield this fall. Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson and Greg Bell also are under contract at running back, and the Lions could add to the position with one of their final two picks in the draft.

Along with the 2025 fourth-round choice, the Lions received Pick No. 219 in this year's draft, and sent the Eagles Pick No. 249 in return.

Swift, 24, was a second-round pick out of Georgia, No. 35 overall, in the 2020 NFL draft by then-Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia. He's the third member of that class the Lions have jettisoned this month. The Lions also traded Jeff Okudah, their first-round choice that season, to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick, and they released receiver Quintez Cephus after he was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games.

The Lions have three members of that draft class left on their roster: Offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg and linebacker Julian Okwara.

Swift, who has one year left on his contract, experienced highs and lows in his three seasons in Detroit.

His first NFL game ended in gut-wrenching fashion when he dropped the potential winning touchdown pass at the end of the fourth quarter in a 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, but he ran for a career-high 144 yards on 15 carries in a loss last season to the Eagles.

A Philadelphia native, Swift will spend this season playing for his hometown team.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes for a 21-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Bears on Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit.

