Detroit Lions trade up for Alabama DB Brian Branch in Round 2 of NFL draft 2023

The Detroit Lions added to their 2023 NFL draft class by selecting Alabama defensive back Brian Branch with the No. 45 overall pick, in the second round on Friday.

The Lions traded up three spots in the second round with the Green Bay Packers, showing the willingness to grab Branch.

The 6-foot, 190-pound safety ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He was a five-star recruit out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia, the alma mater of Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

The Lions picked Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta with the No. 34 pick earlier Friday. Detroit picked Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions trade for Alabama's Brian Branch in Round 2 of NFL draft