Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker, Dan Skipper expected to play vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions starting safety Tracy Walker is expected to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis despite note practicing much this week.

Walker is scheduled to travel to Minneapolis separately from the team after the birth of his second son this week. He did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday for what the team termed a "not injury related" reason.

The Lions also elevated linebacker Anthony Pittman and offensive lineman Dan Skipper from the practice squad on Saturday. Skipper made his first career start at guard last week in the win over the Commanders. He's expected to start again since Jonah Jackson was ruled out again with a finger injury.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), center Frank Ragnow (foot), defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) and running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) all practiced Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

