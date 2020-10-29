Detroit Lions Thursday Week 8 injury report: Desmond Trufant practices for first time in three weeks

After a walk-through on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions (3-3) were back on the practice field on Thursday, preparing for their upcoming Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (4-2).

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Jalen Reeves-Maybin Non-Injury related No Practice No Practice

Reeves-Maybin continues to miss practices this week with an undisclosed, non-COVID-19 situation. If he returns to practice on Friday, he will likely be available on Sunday.

Limited Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Adrian Peterson Abdomen Not Listed Limited Practice Taylor Decker Shoulder Not Listed Limited Practice Desmond Trufant Hamstring No Practice Limited Practice Darryl Roberts Groin/Hip Not Listed Limited Practice

Trufant practiced for the first time since he re-injured his hamstring in Week 4. A limited practice on Thursday gives him a real chance to play on Sunday, as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback. If he does return, expect him to be on a snap count and the corners group to see a rotation of players.

Peterson, Decker, and Roberts were not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, which is not unusual for a walk-through, but limited practices for a player who was not previously injured leaves a bit of ambiguity surrounding their status.

Were they injured in last weekend’s game and this is just the team managing/monitoring their situation? Or did they suffer an injury in today’s practice and that is what limited them?

Last week the Lions gave several veterans who were managing minor injuries rest on Wednesday and Thursday, then ramped them back up on Friday and they were all available on Sunday. Let’s hope this is just that situation repeating itself.

Full Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation NONE Full Practice

