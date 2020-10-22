Detroit Lions Thursday Week 7 injury report: Frank Ragnow, Trey Flowers, Marvin Jones practice

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions (2-3) saw four starters sit out, but on Thursday, three of them returned to the practice field, leaving Desmond Trufant the only remaining starter to not practice in Week 7.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve/PUP list

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Desmond Trufant Hamstring No Practice No Practice

Trufant has missed yet another practice, his fifth in a row spanning over the last two weeks, and it’s not looking good for him returning to face his old team — the Atlanta Falcons.

Limited Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Frank Ragnow Groin No Practice Limited Practice Trey Flowers Wrist No Practice Limited Practice Marvin Jones Knee No Practice Limited Practice Danny Amendola Foot Limited Practice Limited Practice

Ragnow, Flowers, and Jones all returned to practice on Thursday, suggesting Wednesday was somewhat of a rest day for veterans who have been dealing with an uncomfortable injury. All three managed to play a full allotment of snap last week and all appear to be on track to play this week.

Amendola gets another limited practice and things are also looking up for his availability in Week 7.

Full Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Joe Dahl Groin Full Practice Full Practice

Dahl looks to be recovered from his groin injury but where he fits in along the offensive line is still to be determined. Will he return to his starting role at left guard? Will he come off the bench like last week? Will it matter what is technical role is if the guard rotation continues? We may not know these answers until Sunday.