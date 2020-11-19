Detroit Lions Thursday Week 11 injury report: D’Andre Swift misses practice with concussion

The Detroit Lions (4-5) are headed to Charlotte, North Carolina in Week 11 to take on a Carolina Panthers (3-7) team that is expected to be without their best player in Christian McCaffrey and potentially their quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — who is unlikely to play due to an MCL injury.

Unfortunately, the Lions are also dealing with injuries to some of their top offensive players including quarterback Matthew Stafford, RB D’Andre Swift, and WR Kenny Golladay.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve

No Practice

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

D’Andre Swift

Concussion

Not listed

No Practice

Kenny Golladay

Hip

Limited Practice

No Practice

Danny Amendola

Hip

No Practice

No Practice

Based on the league’s rules surrounding returning from a concussion, it’s highly unlikely Swift will be able to clear the protocols ahead of Sunday. Swift would need to be symptom-free, then pass a workout regimen, participate in a non-contact practice, then a contact practice, and with only one practice remaining, it looks like he will be miss Sunday’s game. The Lions will likely turn to Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson, while Jonathan Williams should see his first action of the year.

Golladay being downgraded to no practice is a bit concerning but the pool media reporter suggested he looked ready to practice during the allotted media time — meaning there is a chance this could just be a rest and recovery day, but it could also mean he needs more time to heal.

Amendola missing two practices is not a good sign, as he rarely takes rest periods. The Lions do have options who can operate out of the slot — Marvin Hall, Jamal Agnew, and Quintez Cephus — but they are all different players than Amendola.

Limited practice

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Matthew Stafford

Thumb

No Practice

Limited Practice

Marvin Jones

Knee

No Practice

Limited Practice

T.J. Hockenson

Toe

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Hal Vaitai

Foot

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Da’Shawn Hand

Groin

Not Listed

Limited Practice

Austin Bryant

Thigh

No Practice

Limited Practice

Jarrad Davis

Knee

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Christian Jones

Knee

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Jayron Kearse

Ankle

Not Listed

Limited Practice

The Stafford rollercoaster continues. Injured Sunday, but didn’t miss a snap. Negative X-rays on Monday, then Tuesday reports suggest “a partially torn ligament“. He missed practice on Wednesday, then got in some limited work on Thursday. Despite the ups and downs, the overriding theme has been that most expect him to play.

Marvin Jones and Bryant also saw upgrades in participation from Wednesday to Thursday, while Hand and Kearse were both added to the injury report, shifting from full to limited practices. We won’t know until tomorrow when their injuries occurred and how it will impact their status for the weekend.

Hockenson, Vaitai, Davis, and Christian Jones getting in back-to-back limited practices is an encouraging sign for their chances to play on Sunday.

Full Practice

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Jamal Agnew

Ribs

Full Practice

Full Practice

Nick Williams

Shoulder

Limited Practice

Full Practice

Williams now joins Agnew on the full participation list and both appear in good shape to play. Agnew could be key as he is Amendola’s direct backup and could see himself injected into the starting lineup.

Panthers Report

