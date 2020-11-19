Detroit Lions Thursday Week 11 injury report: D’Andre Swift misses practice with concussion

The Detroit Lions (4-5) are headed to Charlotte, North Carolina in Week 11 to take on a Carolina Panthers (3-7) team that is expected to be without their best player in Christian McCaffrey and potentially their quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — who is unlikely to play due to an MCL injury.

Unfortunately, the Lions are also dealing with injuries to some of their top offensive players including quarterback Matthew Stafford, RB D’Andre Swift, and WR Kenny Golladay.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation D’Andre Swift Concussion Not listed No Practice Kenny Golladay Hip Limited Practice No Practice Danny Amendola Hip No Practice No Practice

Based on the league’s rules surrounding returning from a concussion, it’s highly unlikely Swift will be able to clear the protocols ahead of Sunday. Swift would need to be symptom-free, then pass a workout regimen, participate in a non-contact practice, then a contact practice, and with only one practice remaining, it looks like he will be miss Sunday’s game. The Lions will likely turn to Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson, while Jonathan Williams should see his first action of the year.

Golladay being downgraded to no practice is a bit concerning but the pool media reporter suggested he looked ready to practice during the allotted media time — meaning there is a chance this could just be a rest and recovery day, but it could also mean he needs more time to heal.

Amendola missing two practices is not a good sign, as he rarely takes rest periods. The Lions do have options who can operate out of the slot — Marvin Hall, Jamal Agnew, and Quintez Cephus — but they are all different players than Amendola.

Limited practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Matthew Stafford Thumb No Practice Limited Practice Marvin Jones Knee No Practice Limited Practice T.J. Hockenson Toe Limited Practice Limited Practice Hal Vaitai Foot Limited Practice Limited Practice Da’Shawn Hand Groin Not Listed Limited Practice Austin Bryant Thigh No Practice Limited Practice Jarrad Davis Knee Limited Practice Limited Practice Christian Jones Knee Limited Practice Limited Practice Jayron Kearse Ankle Not Listed Limited Practice

The Stafford rollercoaster continues. Injured Sunday, but didn’t miss a snap. Negative X-rays on Monday, then Tuesday reports suggest “a partially torn ligament“. He missed practice on Wednesday, then got in some limited work on Thursday. Despite the ups and downs, the overriding theme has been that most expect him to play.

Amani Oruwariye said Stafford looked great in practice today, as if he hasn't missed a beat. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 19, 2020

Marvin Jones and Bryant also saw upgrades in participation from Wednesday to Thursday, while Hand and Kearse were both added to the injury report, shifting from full to limited practices. We won’t know until tomorrow when their injuries occurred and how it will impact their status for the weekend.

Hockenson, Vaitai, Davis, and Christian Jones getting in back-to-back limited practices is an encouraging sign for their chances to play on Sunday.

Full Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Jamal Agnew Ribs Full Practice Full Practice Nick Williams Shoulder Limited Practice Full Practice

Williams now joins Agnew on the full participation list and both appear in good shape to play. Agnew could be key as he is Amendola’s direct backup and could see himself injected into the starting lineup.

Panthers Report

