Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving tickets cost hundreds on resale markets

If you're hoping to secure a last-minute ticket to the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers, you will have have to fork over a serious amount of gravy to get into Ford Field.

Prices for Thursday afternoon's range anywhere from $200 for standing room only tickets to thousands of dollars for a rare ticket along the 50-yard line on every ticket-resale service. The tickets are going fast too — according to StubHub, over 1,500 people viewed tickets in the two hours following the Lions' 31-26 comeback win over the Chicago Bears.

The expensive ticket prices are yet another sign of the energy and support pouring out from fans in support of a Lions team off to its best start in six decades. Fans have consistently travelled cross-country for each road game and made Ford Field one of the loudest, most intimidating places in the NFL to play. Each home game has been sold out this year and the trend will continue for at least another week.

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III takes a selfie with fans after the 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

The ticket prices for the final two home games, against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 16 or 17 and the Minnesota Vikings on Jan.. 6 or 7, are a bit cheaper, but still cost hundreds weeks in advance.

Here is a breakdown of what tickets cost on different secondary markets. Prices and ticket availability could fluctuate in the lead-up to the game.

Ticketmaster

Standing room only

Cheapest ticket: $199.

300 level

Cheapest ticket: $275.

Price range: $275-$355.

200 level

Cheapest ticket: $295.

Price range: $295-$500.

100 level

Cheapest ticket: $300.

Price range: $300-$1,111.

StubHub

Standing room only tickets

Cheapest ticket: $208.

Price range: $208-$220.

300 level

Cheapest ticket: $234.

Price range: $234-$457.

200 level

Cheapest ticket: $284.

Price range: $284-$1,025.

100 level

Cheapest ticket: $299.

Price range: $299-$3,157.

SeatGeek

300 level

Cheapest ticket: $286.

Price range: $286-$394.

200 level

Cheapest ticket: $299.

Price range: $299-$552.

100 level

Cheapest ticket: $325.

Price range: $325-$8,848.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving ticket costs skyrocketing