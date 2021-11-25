Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game predictions: They have to beat the Bears, right?

Free Press sports writers offer their predictions for the Detroit Lions' traditional Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday at Ford Field (12:30 p.m., Fox):

Dave Birkett

These are two bad but evenly matched teams, so circumstances could play a significant role in what happens on the field. The Lions are back home after two tough road games, desperate for a win and playing in their annual Thanksgiving game. The Bears spent the week responding to rumors about Nagy’s pending dismissal as head coach, and even if it does not happen this weekend, a change in leadership seems inevitable. I swore off picking the Lions again this season after their debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles, but this is a very winnable game in part because the quarterback carousel seems to be spinning in their favor. Getting Goff back should give the Lions just enough offense in what looks like another run-heavy, low-scoring game. The pick: Lions 20, Bears 17.

Carlos Monarrez

There’s no more wait-and-see with this coach and GM. The team has already wasted enough time waiting and there’s been nothing to see. The team is overdue to fire it general manager and coach. Of course, I’m talking about the 3-7 Bears, and those are the words of Chicago Sun-Times beat writer Jason Lieser, who called for the firings of GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on Monday regardless of what happens on Thanksgiving. The Bears are a train wreck riding a five-game losing streak. The Lions have played well on the road with a tie and a narrow loss the past two games. If they can avoid the early red-zone turnovers that cost them in a 24-14 loss at Soldier Field in October, they stand a much better chance of winning this week. The pick: Lions 20, Bears 17.

Jeff Seidel

What could be uglier than the Lions’ last few games? This one: I foresee a punt-fest, field-goal-filled game with a couple of safeties, one for each side. Ugh. That’s Lions football, baby. Just keeps getting uglier and uglier. And yes, this will be the Lions fifth-straight Turkey Day loss. Nothing says Thanksgiving like a forgettable Lions performance! The pick: Bears 13, Lions 11.

Shawn Windsor

Several times I’ve picked the Lions to win and obviously I’ve been wrong. So why now? Because the Bears are just as bad, have lost five straight, and the Lions (likely) get Jared Goff back. He may not be it, but he’ll be enough on Thanksgiving. The pick: Lions 19, Bears 13.

