Detroit Lions tender Pro Bowl P Jack Fox, two others contracts for 2021

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Pro Bowl punter Jack Fox isn't going anywhere.

The Detroit Lions tendered Fox and two other exclusive rights free agents contracts Thursday, ensuring they stay in Detroit this offseason.

Fox finished second in the NFL with a 44.8-yard net punting average and made the Pro Bowl last fall. He went undrafted out of Rice in 2019 and spent part of that season on the Lions' practice squad before winning a training camp battle with Arryn Siposs last summer.

[ To win 2021 NFL free agency, Detroit Lions should recreate their 2010 blueprint ]

Lions punter Jack Fox warms up before the game against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Ford Field.
Lions punter Jack Fox warms up before the game against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Ford Field.

The Lions had one of the best punting units in the NFL last season. Fox had seven touchbacks in 59 punts and handled most kickoff duties for the Lions.

Exclusive rights free agents cannot negotiate with other teams if they are tendered minimum contract offers.

The Lions also tendered fullback/linebacker Jason Cabinda and offensive tackle Matt Nelson as ERFAs.

More: How an Iowa DT became a Detroit Lions offensive lineman: 'Eating was my job'

Cabinda, who switched from linebacker to fullback last season, was a core special teams players for the Lions, while Nelson, a converted defensive lineman, saw time as a backup offensive tackle.

The Lions have 18 unrestricted free agents, including wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and one restricted free agent (cornerback Mike Ford). They could use the franchise tag on Golladay.

Free agency opens March 17.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions tender contract to Pro Bowl P Jack Fox, 2 others

