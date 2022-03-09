Detroit Lions tender 13 exclusive rights free agents, including Jack Fox, Matt Nelson

The Detroit Lions tendered 13 exclusive rights free agents contracts Wednesday, keeping them under team control for 2022.

Punter Jack Fox (a Pro Bowler in 2020), kicker Riley Patterson (who made 13 of 14 field goals in the Lions' final seven games) and swing tackle Matt Nelson were among those tendered.

Players on expiring contracts with less than three years experience are considered exclusive rights free agents and cannot sign with other teams once offered a qualifying contract.

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) punts against Indianapolis Colts during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit, Friday, August 27, 2021.

Along with Fox, Patterson and Nelson, the Lions tendered contracts to long snapper Scott Daly, tight end Brock Wright, linebacker Anthony Pittman, running back Godwin Igwebuike, receiver Tom Kennedy, guard Tommy Kraemer, defensive end Jessie Lemonier and defensive backs Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert and JuJu Highes.

The Lions have until March 16 to tender contracts to center Ryan McCollum, tackle Will Holden, defensive end Rashod Berry and safety Jalen Elliott or they will become unrestricted free agents.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions tender 13 exclusive rights free agents