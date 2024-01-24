Detroit Lions taking wait-and-see approach with new TE Zach Ertz's role: 'He's in shape'

The Detroit Lions are taking a wait-and-see approach with their newest addition at tight end.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday he is not sure what –if any – role veteran Zach Ertz will have in this week's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz tries to catch this pass during the second half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Lions signed Ertz to their practice squad Monday, after No. 2 tight end Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in last week's playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sam LaPorta, who has played the last two weeks through a hyperextended knee and bone bruise, and Anthony Firkser are the only other tight ends on the Lions' 53-man roster. The team placed No. 3 tight end James Mitchell on injured reserve after he underwent hand surgery earlier this month.

Practice squad fullback Jason Cabinda also can play as a fill-in tight end.

"Look, he just got here," Campbell said of Ertz. "I know he’s in shape. I talked to him the other day. He understands we’re just going to gauge this and see where we’re at, so he’ll be out here (for Wednesday's walk-through)."

Ertz, 33, has 709 catches for 7,434 yards in his 11-year career. He made three Pro Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017-19 and spent parts of the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he worked with current Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden.

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) defends against Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during first half action on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit.

One of the NFL's top pass-catching tight ends at the height of his career, Ertz was a key player in the Eagles' Super Bowl season of 2017 and caught 27 passes for 187 yards in seven games with the Cardinals before asking for his release in October.

"Look, he’s played, played at a high level," Campbell said. "There’s things that he does well and it’s just a matter is this the week to use him?"

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions taking wait-and-see approach with new TE Zach Ertz