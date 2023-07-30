Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell out of practice, in concussion protocol

Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is in concussion protocol and will miss his second straight practice Sunday.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Sewell won't return until at least Wednesday under the NFL's concussion guidelines. Players must be symptom-free and cleared by an independent neurologist before they can return to practice.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) talks with reporters after training camp at team headquarters in Allen Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.

"But he's doing good," Campbell said before practice Sunday. "He was good yesterday, so moving right along. Just trying to be safe."

Sewell took part in the Lions' first padded practice of summer Friday and met with reporters after the workout, but did not practice Saturday.

"I set high goals for me and I have high expectations for myself," Sewell said Friday. "(Campbell) knows that, the team knows that I just try to work on that each and every day. Everyone knows the every day battles of coming out here, putting the pads on, putting the helmet on but you got to put that behind you cause there’s a bigger purpose than myself, which is the team."

More: The rising star of Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell: 'He's a man on a mission'

Sewell is coming off a Pro Bowl season and, entering his third year in the NFL, is considered one of the game's top right tackles.

Matt Nelson took first-team reps at right tackle in Sewell's place Saturday.

After back-to-back days in pads, the Lions are holding a short jog-through practice Sunday. Campbell said receiver Jameson Williams, who has missed the past four practices with a hamstring injury, will take part in Sunday's workout.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell out of practice, in concussion protocol