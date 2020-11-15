The Detroit Lions avoided a meltdown on Sunday at Ford Field.

And Matt Pater might have shaken his kicking yips.

The Lions beat the Washington Football Team, 30-27, on Prater's 59-yard boot as time expired, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive after blowing a 21-point third-quarter lead.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass during the first half at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

The Lions led 24-3 with 7:58 remaining in the third quarter before Washington scored three consecutive touchdowns to tie it at 24-24 with 6:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Lions retook the lead on Matt Prater's 37-yard field goal with 2:37 remaining.

After Dustin Hopkins' 41-yard field made it 27-27 with 21 seconds remaining, the Lions moved into field goal range to set up Prater's winning score.

Prater made field goals from 53, 37 and 59 yards, shaking off some early season rust on kicks beyond 50 yards.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions survive Washington, 30-27, on Matt Prater's 59-yard bomb