Detroit Lions revealed to be playoff pretenders, butchered by Indianapolis Colts, 41-21

All things considered, Sunday’s loss might have been the Detroit Lions’ most disheartening of the season.

Coming off two straight wins, after giving their fans and themselves a glimmer of playoff hope, the Lions looked supremely overmatched against the only above-.500 team they face in a two-month span.

Matthew Stafford lost a fumble and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on back-to-back drives in the second half, and the Lions committed a pair of possession-extending penalties that led to scores as they lost their seventh straight home game dating back to last season, 41-21, to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions struggled to generate offense throughout the first half and made 38-year-old Colts quarterback Philip Rivers look like he was in his prime again.

Rivers completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Wilkins, coming off back-to-back one-touch games, had 113 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, as the Colts (5-2) had their best offensive output of the season.

After wins over the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons, the Lions (3-4) revealed themselves as wildcard pretenders.

They fell to 1-4 against teams with winning records this season, and on Sunday lost starting receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), return man Jamal Agnew (ribs) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) to injuries.

Even with Golladay, Agnew and Vaitai in the lineup, the Lions had no answer for a Colts defense that ranks among the top five in most categories.

They had 5 yards rushing on five carries in the first half, and netted 80 yards total in the first 30 minutes – with Stafford throwing for 45 of those yards in a two-minute drive that ended with a missed Matt Prater field goal.

The Lions, who scored their first touchdown two plays after a blocked punt, mounted their only meaningful drive on the opening possession of the third quarter to cut their deficit to 20-14.

But Stafford lost a fumble – the Lions’ first of the season – late in> the third quarter to set up one Colts touchdown, and Kenny Moore returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the Lions’ next offensive play.

The Colts took a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter, after Danny Shelton was called for a personal foul following a third-and-4 sack that knocked the Colts out of field goal position.

Rivers threw his second touchdown pass, 7 yards to Jack Doyle, three plays later.

Justin Coleman also was called for pass interference on the goal line on a third-and-14 play after Stafford’s fumble, three plays before Wilkins’ score.

Stafford completed 24 of 42 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns, two to Marvin Jones, but was sacked a season-high five times.

The Lions, who play the Minnesota Vikings next week, have not won a home game since Oct. 27, 2019, when they beat the New York Giants, 31-26.

