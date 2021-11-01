Detroit Lions stock watch: Is shine wearing off Dan Campbell after latest loss?

Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and looks at players who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field:

Three up

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: A rookie fourth-round pick out of USC, St. Brown was the only Lions receiver to catch a pass Sunday. He finished with three catches for 46 yards and had another 35-yard grab nullified by penalty. After averaging just 8.5 yards per catch through the first seven games, St. Brown showed more big-play capability Sunday, which prompted Lions coach Dan Campbell to say he wants to see what more Brown can do after the bye.

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during first half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: I didn’t notice it in real time, but Campbell was complimentary of Reeves-Maybin’s effort late in the game, when maybe not everyone was playing with the same purpose. “In that sea of trash that we were in, that we had dug ourselves into, that we were floating in, he stuck out,” Campbell said. “Like, ‘Wow.’ He was, he stuck out. … I don’t ever doubt what he is and what he’s trying to do. And I just know the way he’s made, and the way he’s cut and everything. That’s all I’m saying.”

RB Godwin Igwebuike: Playing as the Lions’ No. 3 running back, Igwebuike made the most of his few snaps late in the game. He finished with 18 yards rushing on three carries, caught three passes for 40 yards and his best day of the season returning kicks. He probably won’t crack the playing rotation anytime soon ahead of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, but for one game, at least, Igwebuike was the Lions’ best back.

Three down

RB D’Andre Swift: With Williams sidelined by a thigh injury, Swift had a chance to show he was worthy of a lead back-type workload. Instead, he played probably his worst game of the season. With the Eagles swarming his every move, Swift finished with 27 yards rushing on 12 carries and had five catches for 24 yards. He did not have a gain longer than 8 yards on the day, lost one fumble in the pass game and got called for a costly illegal formation penalty.

The Lions run defense: It’s impossible to single out one culprit in the Lions’ worst defensive performance of the season, so the entire unit makes this list. The Eagles, a team not known for their running prowess, racked up a season-high 236 yards on 46 carries. They averaged 5.1 yards a run, scored four touchdowns on the ground and never had to deviate from their game plan as they dominated the line of scrimmage all day.

Coach Dan Campbell: It’s common for NFL coaches to blame themselves when their team has a subpar performance, but Campbell’s “I got out-coached” routine Sunday wasn’t just coach speak. Campbell erred in taking the ball after winning the coin toss, in his game management during the Lions' two-minute drive at the end of the first half, and maybe in his preparation during the week. He's done plenty of good things in his first year as Lions coach, but Sunday won't make his personal highlight tape.

