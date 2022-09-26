Detroit Lions stock watch: Jeff Okudah continues strong play; time for a new kicker?

Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Stock up

CB Jeff Okudah: Okudah wasn’t the only one responsible for covering Justin Jefferson on Sunday, but he traveled with the Vikings’ top receiver much of the game and was a key part of a defense that limited one of the NFL’s best players to 14 yards on three catches. Okudah has emerged as the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback even as he makes his way back from a torn Achilles tendon. He played well against Terry McLaurin and DeVonta Smith in the season’s first two weeks and has earned enough trust that he should draw the opponent’s best pass catcher going forward.

LIONS GRADES VS. VIKINGS:Dan Campbell gets F for late-game call

Lions running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run during the second half on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

RB Jamaal Williams: With D’Andre Swift limited by ankle and shoulder injuries, Williams played as the Lions’ lead back Sunday and finished with 20 carries for 87 and two touchdowns. Williams always runs hard between the tackles, and he showed some elusiveness on his 17-yard catch Sunday. He has four rushing touchdowns already this season and should remain a key player on one of the NFL’s best rushing offenses given Swift’s extensive injury history.

JEFF SEIDEL:Gamblin' Dan Campbell played it safe and the Lions got burned

WR Josh Reynolds: Amon-Ra St. Brown has earned the headlines at receiver this season, and rightfully so. But Reynolds was the Lions’ most effective pass catcher Sunday. He caught six passes for 96 yards and had gains of 25 and 26 yards in the second half. It’s clear Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a trust with Reynolds from their days together with the Los Angeles Rams. While Goff has struggled to get on the same page with DJ Chark, and to a lesser extent T.J. Hockenson, his connection with Reynolds is one that should serve the Lions well going forward.

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds runs from Vikings safety Josh Metellus during the second half on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Stock down

Lions coach Dan Campbell: Give Campbell credit for admitting his error in calling for a 54-yard field goal attempt with 1:14 to play Sunday. Austin Seibert missed the kick, the Vikings took over on a short field and scored the game-winning touchdown three plays later. Campbell said he felt like he cost his team the game, and the reality is he probably did. The Lions had been aggressive on fourth downs all day, a Campbell trademark, and he changed his approach at the most important time. Campbell seems like a coach who will learn from his mistake; the Lions have one of the NFL’s best offenses, and it’s best to keep their ball in their hands late in the game. Still, his decision making in the final minutes was problematic Sunday, and it could come back to bite the Lions later in the season.

Story continues

3 QUESTIONS:Lions' ceiling this season will be determined by its leaky defense

K Austin Seibert: As much as Campbell was at fault for the loss, Seibert deserves a share of the blame, too. Seibert missed two field goals of 48 and 54 yards. Those are long kicks, but completely makeable by NFL standards. Seibert won a training camp competition with Riley Patterson for the job. Patterson is with the Jacksonville Jaguars now, but performances like Sunday’s should make the Lions consider all options at kicker.

Lions place kicker Austin Seibert (19) reacts after missing a field goal late in the fourth quarter against the Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 28-24.

CB Amani Oruwariye: While Okudah is trending up as a player, Oruwariye has had a rough start to 2022. Coming off a six-interception season, Oruwariye missed last week’s win over the Washington Commanders and was flagged five times in his return Sunday. He had a tough assignment on Adam Thielen (six catches, 61 yards, one TD), but he’ll need to be much better over the season’s final 14 games.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions stock watch: Jeff Okudah solid; time for a new kicker?