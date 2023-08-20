Detroit Lions stock report after the second preseason game

The second exhibition game for the Detroit Lions ended in a disappointing, punchless 25-7 loss to the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

With nearly every player of significance sitting out, it was a chance for the depth players in Detroit to prove themselves. Some looked like bullish risers, while others saw their stocks grow more bearish.

Here are the Lions who rose up and those who fell back in the preseason loss to the Jagaurs.

Stock up: James Houston

Stock down: Trinity Benson

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) is defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (36) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field, Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Benson missed the preseason opener, so this was the wideout’s first chance to show what he can do in a game situation. After a solid performance in the joint practices against the Jaguars, Benson dropped the ball in the exhibition game.

Like, literally dropped the ball.

Benson had three passes thrown his way. He put two of those on the ground, one of them the pictured contested catch. That’s a nice play by Jags CB Christian Braswell, but that’s a play a receiver fighting for his roster spot needs to make.

Stock up: Tracy Walker

Walker looked very much like a starter playing against backups, and that’s exactly what the Lions wanted to see from their defensive captain of a year ago.

Walker showed zero sign of any lingering issues from his 2022 Achilles tear. He logged five tackles and a PD–which turned into Steven Gilmore’s INT, in the first quarter. No. 21 might not be a full-time starter for the new-look Lions defense, but on Saturday he proved he’s more than capable.

Stock down: Brad Cecil

Stock up: Starling Thomas

Thomas is competing for an outside CB spot. The undrafted rookie from UAB had a mixed bag of a day on defense; Thomas was on the hook for Parker Washington’s touchdown catch and run, and he was also guilty of an illegal contact penalty that wiped out a sack.

Thomas gets the bullish stock value for his special teams work. He showed off the speed and vision on two impressive kick returns, a gig that is wide open after Justin Jackson’s retirement. But the reps that will please ST coordinator Dave Fipp the most were Thomas’ two punt coverage plays as the gunner. No. 49 beat his blocks and forced fair catches on both.

Stock down: Levi Onwuzurike

Honorable mentions

