Detroit Lions start 'tough' roster cuts, place OL Evan Boehm on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions made a pair of moves ahead of Tuesday's roster cut deadline, waiving-injured tight end Charlie Taumoepeau and placing offensive lineman Evan Boehm on injured reserve.

The Lions, who cut cornerback Alex Brown on Sunday, now have 87 players on their roster. They must be down to 85 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"That’s always tough," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We already had to make a couple of cut decisions. These guys are out here working their rear off and giving it everything that they have, you’re always mindful of that and appreciate that, but it is a hard business."

Detroit Lions center Evan Boehm (62) warms up during training camp at the team's practice facility in Allen Park, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Taumoepeau played 17 snaps in last week's preseason-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills and was not targeted on a pass. With the Lions shorthanded at tight end - neither T.J. Hockenson nor Brock Wright practiced Monday - Jason Cabinda worked out at tight end during individual drills.

Boehm played 11 snaps against the Bills.

The Lions play their second preseason game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL teams have until Aug. 24 to cut to 80 players, and must set their initial 53-man roster by Aug. 31.

"I think everything from our standpoint is two-fold," Campbell said. "No. 1, how do we get ourselves ready for (the season opener against) San Francisco? And then also to evaluate who is going to be on this roster, who do we think can make this roster and help us win? I think that’s the focus this week."

The Lions also waived running back Michael Warren from injured reserve.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions trim roster to 87 players, 2 more cuts to come