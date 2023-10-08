Detroit Lions start 4-1 (or better) for fourth time in 50 seasons

The Detroit Lions are moving into uncharted territory.

Their 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers improved their record to 4-1 in the 2023 season, the first time they’ve won at least four of their first five games since 2011. Incredibly, it’s also just the fourth time over 50 seasons — dating back to the start of the 1974 season — that the Lions have started at 4-1 or better. Actually, it’s only the sixth time the franchise has started 4-1 or better since the NFL and AFL merged for the 1970 season.

The bad news for the Lions: Only three of those five previous teams made the playoffs. Detroit’s 4-1 (or better) starts since 1970:

2011: 5-0

The only squad to go unbeaten in their first five lost in Week 6, kicking off a run of five losses in seven games. The Lions finished December with three straight wins to clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth since 1999 but lost the regular-season finale (45-41 to backup QB Matt Flynn and the Packers) to miss out on the NFC North title.

1991: 4-1

Detroit was blown out by Washington in Week 1, then rebounded for five straight wins before an October bye. After losses in three of four games, the Lions ripped off six straight wins to finish the season and win the NFC Central, then added a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome — the franchise’s lone playoff win since 1957. And then the magic run ended, with another blowout by Washington in the NFC title game.

1980: 4-1

No. 1 overall pick Billy Sims launched the Lions to four straight wins before a Week 5 loss to Atlanta. That started a run in which the Lions went 3-7; they finished with two straight wins but missed the playoffs despite tying the division champion Vikings at 9-7.

1971: 4-1

After a season-opening loss to Minnesota, the Lions ripped off four straight wins. But a stretch of two losses and a tie over four games brought them back to earth; the Lions then missed out on the playoffs with a three-game skid to finish the season 7-6-1 in an age when only four teams from each conference made the postseason.

1970: 4-1

Only a Week 4 loss to Washington sullied coach Joe Schmidt’s early record. The Lions followed a three-game skid with a five-game winning streak to lock up the wild-card berth, two games behind Central champ Minnesota … but lost the playoff opener to the Cowboys in Dallas by an ignominious 5-0 score.

