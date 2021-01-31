Detroit Lions’ sorry playoff record in Super Bowl era

Futile Lions

The Detroit Lions are the picture of a futile franchise. They are perennially below .500 and that means few playoff appearances. How about one postseason win in the last 63 seasons, which pre-dates the Super Bowl era. What is the Lions' record in the postseason when they have made the playoffs since the Super Bowl began?

1970: lost to Dallas

The Lions were 10-5 in 1970 under Joe Schmidt. That earned them a Divisional round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. In a historic score, Detroit fell to Dallas, 5-0. Quarterbacks Greg Landry and Bill Munson combined to go 7-of-20 for 92 yards. Craig Morton of the Cowboy was worse, going 4-of-18 for 38 yards. Landry was tackled for a safety in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

1982: Lost to Washington, 31-7

The game was after the 1982 regular season and took place Jan. 8, 1983. The Lions were coached by Monte Clark in the strike-shortened season. They went 4-5 and met Washington, which roared to a 31-0 lead in a romp. Joe Theismann threw a trio of TD passes to Alvin Garrett. Quarterback Eric Hipple led Detroit with 47 rushing yards. The great Billy Sims had 19 on six carries.

1983: Lost to San Francisco 49ers, 24-23

The Detroit Lions had a lead in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. It didn't last. Billy Sims rushed for 114 yards and two scores, the second giving Detroit a 23-17 lead over San Francisco. However, Joe Montana found Freddie Solomon for a 14-yard TD in the final quarter and the PAT sunk the Lions, 24-23. Detroit QB Gary Danielson threw five picks in the one-point loss at Candlestick Park on New Year's Eve 1983.

1991: Downed Dallas, Walloped by Washington

The one moment of playoff glory for Detroit came on Jan. 5, 1992. In a Wild-Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions ripped the Cowboys, 38-6, as Erik Kramer threw for 341 yards and three TDs. The Dallas QB combo of Troy Aikman and Steve Beuerlein went 18-of-29 and threw a pick each. The glory was short-lived as Washington walloped Detroit, 41-10, the following week. The Lions trailed 17-10 at the half but saw Washington score 24 unanswered points after the break.

1993: Sent packing by Green Bay

Sterling Sharpe caught three TD passes, including the game-winner, as Green Bay downed Detroit 28-24. This game saw Green Bay DB George Teague return a pick 101 yards for a TD. An NFL record.

1994: Sacked by the Pack, again

Same team, next year. Green Bay downed Detroit, 16-12. The final Lions points came on a safety as Packer punter Craig Henrich ran out of the end zone. Barry Sanders had 13 rushing attempts for minus-1 yard. Overall, the Lions rushed 15 times for four yards.

1995: Ripped by the Eagles

The Detroit Lions scored 37 points in a playoff game and managed to lose by 21. They were down to Philadelphia, 51-7, at one point as the Eagles scored 44 straight points. Scott Mitchell and Don Majkowski combined to throw six picks, including two pick-sixes.

1999: FInished by Washington

The Lions made the playoffs as an 8-8 team and were no match for Washington, which soared to a 27-0 lead en route to a 14-point victory. The Lions did have a highlight as Ron Rice returned a blocked field goal 94 yards for their first score.

2011: Slayed by the Saints

detroit-lions-records-matthew-stafford

There was a big gap until the next Wild-Card loss, which came after the 2011 season. New Orleans put a 45-spot on Detroit. Matthew Stafford threw for 380 yards and three TDs. However, Drew Brees matched his TD total and went better by throwing for 466 yards. The Lions rushed for 32 yards while allowing 167 on the ground.

2014: Edged by Cowboys

This one had to sting. The Lions led Dallas 20-7 midway through the third quarter. It wasn't to be as the Cowboys scored 17 unanswered points, including the game-winning eight-yard pass from Tony Romo to Terrance Williams. Stafford threw for 323 yards, including a 51-yard TD pass to Golden Tate in the first quarter.

2016: Ousted in Seattle

There was not much drama in the Lions' last playoff loss. Seattle hung a 26-6 defeat on Detroit. Stafford threw for 205 yards and rushed for 15 of Detroit's 49 in the game. The leading Lions' rusher was Zach Zenner with 34 yards.