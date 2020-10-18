Detroit Lions snap six-game streak of blowing 10-point leads

The Detroit Lions had a 100-yard rusher on Sunday.

And they didn't blow a double-digit lead.

What year is it?

It's 2020, when crazy things happen. But then again, there wasn't anything crazy about the Lions' dominant 34-16 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and the Lions' defense smothered Gardner Minshew in an easy victory.

It was the first time since Oct. 27 of last year that the Lions didn't blow a 10-point lead, ending a six-game streak, according to the Fox broadcast. And the win cools Matt Patricia's hot seat for at least another week.

Here are the top social media reactions from the game:

D'Andre Swift's breakout party

D’ANDRE SWIFT BREAKOUT PARTY 🥳 pic.twitter.com/I21QWkaKK4 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 18, 2020

Here’s video of D’Andre Swift’s 54-yard run. The Lions rookie RB scored a TD to cap off the drive. pic.twitter.com/1fNiDOlnFa — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 18, 2020

Matt Patricia ain't done yet

Matt Patricia knowing that he's coming back. pic.twitter.com/n1TgYz0Mrp — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) October 18, 2020

I understand that the Jags are bad, we had the bye week, and a healthy squad.



But good teams are supposed to take advantage of that. We should kill them.



I’ll commend Matt Patricia (for now), this was his best game as a head coach.







— Lions Guy (@LionsGuy9) October 18, 2020

Congratulations to Matt patricia on picking up his 11th win in 37 tries — Harsha Hebbale (@Harshmallow81) October 18, 2020

Sidearm Matthew Stafford

The Lions scored on fourth down. Matthew Stafford hit TJ Hockenson for the TD pic.twitter.com/L9l29Y5eie — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 18, 2020

