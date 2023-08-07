Detroit Lions signing former Pro Bowl QB Teddy Bridgewater

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is heading to Motown.

Bridgewater is signing with the Detroit Lions, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the deal.

The acquisition reunites Bridgewater and Lions coach Dan Campbell. Bridgewater was a quarterback in New Orleans (2018–2019) when Campbell served as the Saints’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach (2016–2020).

Bridgewater is entering his ninth NFL season. The journeyman quarterback has had stops with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncs and Miami Dolphins before signing on with the Lions. The Lions will be Bridgewater’s fifth different team in as many seasons.

The 30-year-old quarterback was originally a first-round pick by the Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft. He was named a 2015 Pro Bowler and was off to a promising start in Minnesota but suffered a career-threatening season-ending knee injury prior to the 2016 season that almost derailed his career.

Bridgewater, however, returned to action during the 2017 season.

The Louisville product has thrown for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in 78 games (65 starts) in his NFL career. He has registered a 90.5 career passer rating.

How Bridgewater fits with the Detroit Lions?

Bridgewater has plenty of NFL experience and is capable of managing games effectively. He’ll likely be the Lions’ No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind starter Jared Goff.

The Lions drafted quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, but Hooker will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2023 season recovering from a knee injury that took place while he was at Tennessee.

Detroit placed Hooker on the on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list in July.

Bridgewater gives the Lions a trustworthy quarterback to backup Goff.

