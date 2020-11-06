Detroit Lions sign WR Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad
The Lions announced they have signed veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad. After trying out for the Lions on Monday, Sanu has already been able to pass through the COVID-19 onboarding process and he has joined the team for Friday’s practice. With wide receivers Kenny Golladay, and possibly Jamal Agnew, having to miss this weekend’s game due to injury, Sanu may be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game as a fifth wide receiver. Sanu appeared in three games earlier this season for the 49ers, hauling in one reception for nine yards.