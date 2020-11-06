Detroit Lions sign WR Mohamed Sanu to practice squad; Golladay, Agnew miss practice again

With Kenny Golladay and Jamal Agnew battling injuries, the Detroit Lions signed a reinforcement for their wide receiver room Friday, adding Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad.

Sanu has played for four teams in his nine-year career and appeared in three games with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season. He had one catch for 9 yards with the 49ers, after being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp.

The Lions are shorthanded at the receiver position heading into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sep 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (14) gains yards after catch as New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports More

Both Golladay (hip) and Agnew (ribs) left last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts with injuries, did not practice this week and are not expected to play Sunday.

Rookie Quintez Cephus should join Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola in the starting lineup, with Marvin Hall as the No. 4 receiver.

More: Why T.J. Hockenson may become Detroit Lions' No. 1 pass catching target with Kenny Golladay out

Cephus had six catches and 13 targets in the Lions' first two games, when Golladay was out with a hamstring injury, and has played just 16 snaps since.

Along with Golladay and Agnew, safety Tracy Walker (foot) and guard Joe Dahl (back) did not practice Friday. If Dahl cannot play, the Lions likely will start Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jonah Jackson at guard, and Tyrell Crosby at right tackle.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, who landed on injured reserve this week, watched the open portion of practice Friday with his right arm in a sling.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign WR Mohamed Sanu to practice squad