Detroit Lions sign WR Danny Amendola

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Danny Amendola following his release by the Miami Dolphins.

Contract terms were not disclosed by the Lions, but NFL Media reported it is a one-year deal that includes a $4.5million guaranteed base salary with incentives that can bring the total value to $5.75m.

The move reunites Amendola with Detroit coach Matt Patricia, who served 14 seasons as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, including six as the team's defensive coordinator from 2012 until 2017.

Amendola spent just one season with Miami after joining from the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in March 2018.

The 33-year-old started 15 games for the Dolphins, catching 59 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown. He also completed a 28-yard touchdown pass.