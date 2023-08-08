Detroit Lions to sign veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spent last season with the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions plan to sign veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as a backup to starter Jared Goff.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and USA Today about the agreement Monday night. Bridgewater, 30, spent last season with the Miami Dolphins.

The eight-year veteran completed 62% of his passes for 683 yards, four scores and four interceptions in five appearances last season. He completed 66.4% of his throws for 15,120 yards, 75 scores and 47 interceptions through his first 78 career appearances.

Bridgewater entered the league as the No. 32 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in his second season. Bridgewater also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Denver Broncos. He threw a career-high 18 touchdown passes in 2021 for the Broncos.

Bridgewater owns a 33-32 record as a starter.

Teddy Bridgewater (L) backed up Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

The Lions roster also includes backup quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld, Hendon Hooker and Adrian Martinez. Hooker joined the Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions will host the New York Giants at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Detroit.