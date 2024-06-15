Advertisement

Detroit Lions sign UFL kicking phenom Jake Bates

barry werner
Jake Bates is the best example of the opportunity the United Football League can provide.

The kicker who never attempted a field goal from high school until the UFL’s inaugural season has parlayed the chance into a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions.

Bates was a kickoff specialist in college. In the UFL, he showed a powerful leg, hitting from as far as 64 yards.

Bates was 17-of-22 for the Michigan Panthers. He was 7-of-7 from 40-49 and 6-of-10 from 50 and longer.

