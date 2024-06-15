Detroit Lions sign UFL kicking phenom Jake Bates

Jake Bates is the best example of the opportunity the United Football League can provide.

The kicker who never attempted a field goal from high school until the UFL’s inaugural season has parlayed the chance into a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions.

Bates was a kickoff specialist in college. In the UFL, he showed a powerful leg, hitting from as far as 64 yards.

Bates was 17-of-22 for the Michigan Panthers. He was 7-of-7 from 40-49 and 6-of-10 from 50 and longer.

