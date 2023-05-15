Detroit Lions sign third-round pick Brodric Martin, add one tryout player from rookie camp

The Detroit Lions have half their draft class under contract.

The Lions signed third-round pick Brodric Martin to a standard four-year deal Monday.

Rookie draft picks receive slotted contracts under the current collective bargaining agreement. As the 96th pick of the draft, Martin's deal is worth a maximum of $5.3 million and includes a signing bonus of $857,514, according to Spotrac.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin talks to reporters after rookie minicamp Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Martin, 6 feet 5 and 337 pounds, played primarily as a two-gapping nose tackle at Western Kentucky and should compete for a rotational role behind Isaiah Buggs this fall. He made 31 tackles for the Hilltoppers last season, with 1.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits.

The Lions signed three draft picks last week before the start of rookie minicamp: Third-round quarterback Hendon Hooker (No. 68 overall), fifth-round offensive guard Colby Sorsdal (No. 152) and seventh-round receiver Antoine Green (No. 219).

Hooker's deal is worth up to $5.179 million and includes a $1,159,298 signing bonus and annual roster and workout bonuses in 2024-26, according to contract details filed with the NFL Players Association. Hooker has minimum base salaries in each of his four years of $750,000, $915,000, $1.03 million and $1.145 million, and is due training camp roster bonuses of $44,956 in 2024, $139,912 in 2025 and $284,868 in 2026.

He also has workout bonuses of $50,000 in 2024 and $100,000 in 2025-26.

The Lions also signed former Eastern Michigan receiver Dylan Drummond after he took part in last week's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Drummond caught 183 passes for 2,028 yards with 14 touchdowns in his EMU career.

