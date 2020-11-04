Detroit Lions sign TE Khari Lee to the practice squad, release RB Dalyn Dawkins

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed tight end Khari Lee to the practice squad and released running back Dalyn Dawkins in a corresponding move. This is Lee’s second stint with the Lions organization.

Undrafted in 2015, Lee began his NFL career with the Texans but was traded to the Bears and spent his entire rookie season in Chicago. In 2016, Lee was released at cut downs and the Lions used a waiver claim to acquire him. He lasted two months on the active roster before being released and then was added to the Lions practice squad. He would be released by the Lions at cutdowns in 2017.

Lee would then join the Bills or 2017 and half of 2018, but wouldn’t see the football field again until 2019 when he joined the XFL’s DC Defenders. In 2020, Lee signed with the Falcons but was released at cutdowns with an injury settlement.

Lee has historically been viewed as a blocking tight end but he found success in the passing game with the DC Defenders. Over his five games in the XFL — before the league shut down — Lee caught all eight of his targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and was PFF’s highest-graded tight end in the league.

It’s worth noting that Lee’s offensive coordinator in the XFL was Tanner Engstrand, who was recently hired by the Lions as an offensive assistant coach.